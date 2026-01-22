Centre sets up three-member panel to probe student suicides at IIT-Kanpur

New Delhi: The government on Thursday set up a three-member committee to review cases of student suicides at IIT-Kanpur and recommend measures to prevent such incidents and to enhance mental health and mental well-being support.



The three-member committee will be headed by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), psychiatrist Jitendra Nagpal and joint secretary (higher education).



The three-member panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.



Two students have died by suicide at IIT-Kanpur within the past month, prompting the government to set up the committee.

