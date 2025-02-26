Centre sets up high-level panel to fast-track Tejas Mk-1A production

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently constituted a high-level committee to accelerate the production of the Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets. With the Indian Air Force (IAF) requiring a faster turnaround and emerging export prospects, the government is keen to involve private players to scale manufacturing.

The Tejas Mk-1A, an upgraded variant of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is crucial to the IAF’s modernization plans.

The IAF has placed an order for 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets, with deliveries set to commence in 2024. However, slow production rates have raised concerns over meeting operational requirements and export commitments.

To address these issues, the MoD’s committee includes senior officials from the Defence Ministry, HAL, IAF, and representatives from the private defence industry.

One of the key recommendations under consideration is increasing private sector involvement in the production process. While HAL remains the primary manufacturer, several private firms already supply crucial components.

The proposed plan could see an entire production line entrusted to a private entity, allowing HAL to concentrate on developing advanced variants such as the Tejas Mk-2 and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Defence industry insiders suggest that major Indian firms such as Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge are potential candidates to undertake Tejas Mk-1A assembly, given their experience in defence manufacturing and capacity to ramp up production.

HAL’s sluggish production rate and delays in engine deliveries stem from supply chain bottlenecks, reliance on foreign components, and bureaucratic red tape. The company’s current production capacity stands at only 16 aircraft per year, which is insufficient to meet the IAF’s immediate needs.

Expanding this capacity requires additional infrastructure, skilled manpower, and streamlined procurement processes. Despite being an indigenous platform, Tejas still depends on several critical foreign-sourced components, particularly the GE F404-IN20 engine supplied by General Electric in the United States.

Delays in engine procurement directly impact the overall assembly timeline. Additionally, the aircraft’s radar and electronic warfare systems, sourced from Israel and other countries, often face procurement hurdles.

A major challenge has been the supply of GE F404 engines, which has been affected by global semiconductor shortages and shifting U.S. export priorities. Meanwhile, the planned transition to the more powerful GE F414 engine for Tejas Mk-2 has been delayed due to pending contract finalisation and technology transfer agreements.