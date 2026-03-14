Centre says HP delays land, funds

New Delhi: In order to enhance strategic infrastructure development and accelerate regional development, the Centre on Friday highlighted a number of railway projects that are at different stages of development in Himachal Pradesh. It also highlighted that delays in acquiring land and the state government’s delayed financial commitments have hindered work on a few projects.



In a reply to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the work on the rail line between Nangal Dam and Daulatpur Chowk on the Amb Andaura-Mukerian rail line has been completed. The work on the remaining stretches that connect Himachal Pradesh with Punjab and the Jammu route is ongoing. Besides, the minister confirmed that the 60-km rail line between Nangal Dam and Daulatpur Chowk has already been completed. The work on the 42-km rail line between Daulatpur Chowk and Mukerian is ongoing. The work on the 10.5-km rail line between Daulatpur Chowk and Kartoli in Punjab has already been completed. The work on the rail line between Kartoli and Talwara and the rail line between Talwara and Mukerian is ongoing.

Also, while replying on the Floor of the House, the minister for railways explained the details of the two major projects undertaken by the Railways. The first is the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line, which is a 33-km stretch. This Rs 1,540 crore project is being undertaken with equal funding from the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government. The work is underway, with 75 per cent of the viaduct work completed. However, the work is now stalled as the Himachal Pradesh government has not paid its share, with a balance of Rs 186 crore still pending from the state government.

The second major rail line under the Railways is the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri line, which is a 63-km stretch. This line is being undertaken with 75% funding from the Centre and 25% from the state.