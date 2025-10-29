Centre sanctions Rs 20 crore to Nagaland under SDRF for flood & landslide relief

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah has sanctioned the early release of Rs 20 crore as the second tranche of the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Nagaland for the year 2025–26.

The money is for granting prompt relief to individuals hit by very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides which hit the state during the current year’s southwest monsoon.

Centre has reaffirmed that it would continue to stand hand in hand with the states during natural calamities and disasters by providing every possible financial and logistical assistance.

In the 2025–26 financial year, the Central government has already disbursed Rs 15,554 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,267.44 crore to 15 states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Furthermore, Rs 4,571.30 crore have been disbursed from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states, and Rs 372.09 crore have been disbursed from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states.

The Centre has also provided logistical support to all the flood-, landslide-, and cloudburst-hit states, including the deployment of NDRF, Army, and Air Force troops for relief and rescue missions. This monsoon season saw the largest-ever deployment of 199 NDRF teams in 30 states and union territories, deploying rapid and concerted disaster response efforts.