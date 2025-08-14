Centre sanctions maiden cadre review for BSF Group B & C Staff

NEW DELHI: In a first in history, the Government of India sanctioned the maiden cadre review of Border Security Force (BSF) Group B and C staff, covering ranks from Constable to Inspector.

The roll-out has already commenced, with 23,710 personnel to gain the benefits of immediate promotions.

On the first day of its implementation, 8,116 promotion orders across various ranks have been released. Authorities termed the decision as a “major morale-boosting step” for BSF personnel, especially in the wake of successful Operation Sindoor.

The cadre review is supposed to solve chronic stagnation in promotions to the force’s advanced ranks.

It will significantly enhance career advancement opportunities for personnel, hence improving morale, job satisfaction, and professional growth.

This is the first cadre review for BSF Group B and C personnel since the establishment of the force in 1965.

The BSF, which is India’s main border-guarding organisation, is responsible for guarding the country’s frontiers along Pakistan and Bangladesh and helping with internal security responsibilities.

For decades, BSF constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, and inspectors have been subjected to considerable delays in promotion because of a paucity of vacancy structures and sluggish career advancement opportunities.

The absence of regular promotion had been a recurring issue for the rank and file, tending to affect motivation and retention.

The ongoing cadre review reorganises promotion paths, doubling the number of positions in the upper ranks and speeding up the process of promotion.

The move forms part of the government’s overall initiative to modernise central armed police forces, enhance working conditions, and reward the efforts of personnel deployed in difficult terrain and operational high-risk zones.

Operation Sindoor, which took place earlier this year, showcased the operational preparedness and valour of BSF personnel.