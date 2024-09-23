Centre sanctions 111 urban forests in 100 days of new govt

New Delhi: The Union environment ministry on Sunday said it sanctioned 111 urban forests in six states and one Union Territory within the first 100 days of the new government.



The target was to sanction 100 urban forests in 100 days, it added.

The ministry launched the revised ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ in 2020 to enhance urban greenery, improve the quality of life, and increase social cohesion in cities.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh per hectare for the creation and maintenance of urban forests, encouraging the involvement of citizens, students and other stakeholders in managing these green spaces.

The size of the urban forests ranges between 10 and 50 hectares.

Each urban forest must have at least two-thirds of its area under tree cover and include components such as biodiversity parks, Smriti Vans, butterfly conservatories, and herbal gardens and ‘Matri Vans’ created under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ campaign.

The ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ aims to develop 1,000 urban forests by 2027 with financial support from the National Fund of the National Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority.

This initiative will help protect forest land within and around urban centres from degradation and encroachment and also address environmental concerns such as air pollution, urban heat islands, loss of biodiversity, and habitat degradation.