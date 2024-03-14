Centre revises scientist hiring and promotion norms

New Delhi: The Centre has revised a flexible complementing scheme related to the recruitment and promotion of scientists in different central government departments, according to an official order.

The move was necessitated considering the evolving advancement in the field of science and technology, and the requests of the various central government ministries/departments in this regard.

Based on the recommendations of the sixth Central Pay Commission, the flexible complementing scheme (FCS) for scientists, that existed in some of the scientific ministries/departments of the government of India, was modified and instructions on modified flexible complementing scheme (MFCS) were issued by the Personnel Ministry in September 2010.

These guidelines are not applicable to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Departments of Atomic Energy and Space, where the scientists are governed by another scheme called merit based promotion scheme.

“Subsequent to the issue of these guidelines, a need was felt for enhancing the educational qualifications in the MFCS by several ministries/departments in order to recruit scientists as per their work function and detailed deliberations were held on the issue,” an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Keeping in view that the field of science and technology is evolving, the requests of the various ministries/ departments have been examined and suitably incorporated in the revised scheme, it said and issued a revised FCS. Provisions of revised FCS would be effective from July 1, 2024.

To prevent future ambiguity regarding educational qualifications and inclusion of new disciplines, the revised scheme establishes an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), with the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology as a member.