Centre reviews LPG supply situation

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday reviewed the LPG supply position with Chief Secretaries and DGP’s of all States and Union Territories, in the wake of apprehensions over the availability of LPG in the country in the wake of the recent developments in West Asia.



The Union Home Secretary held the review meeting with Chief Secretaries and DGP’s of States and Union Territories, and senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The states and Union Territories were informed during the meeting on the LPG Control Order issued on March 8, 2026, which directs

refineries and petrochemical complexes to produce LPG and ensure its supply for domestic use.

The Centre has clarified that while restrictions have been imposed on the supply of LPG to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, these restrictions do not include hospitals and educational institutions.

The need for protecting the supply chain for LPG has been underscored by the Union Home Secretary, who has also directed States and Union Territories to increase security arrangements for critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of personnel engaged in the supply chain for LPG.

Additionally, they have been directed to monitor the local availability of LPG on a daily basis and take stringent action for any violations.

To prevent the spread of panic among citizens, states and Union Territories have been advised to take public awareness measures through coordination with Oil Marketing Companies.

These should be aimed at ensuring that citizens are aware that the government is taking all steps to ensure the supply of LPG for their needs.

Additionally, the Centre has directed State authorities to monitor all social media and take prompt action against fake news and

misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic through the dissemination of false and outdated information.

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has strengthened its 24×7 control room by deploying nodal officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This has been done to facilitate fact-checking and providing prompt clarification to States and Union Territories on all matters pertaining to the prevailing situation.