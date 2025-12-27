Centre 'repealed' MGNREGA that guaranteed jobs in rural India: K'taka min Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday criticised the Modi government at the Centre, alleging it has effectively repealed the MGNREGA by passing the VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament without any discussion, thereby stripping rural citizens of their guaranteed right to livelihood.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister said the new legislation, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (VB G-RAM-G), does not reform, simplify or strengthen the existing employment guarantee framework.

"The Centre has neither reformed MGNREGA nor simplified it nor strengthened it. Very clearly, MGNREGA has been repealed. If you read the bill it says, MGNREGA and all its notifications stand repealed," he said.

Kharge said that for the past 19 years, the erstwhile Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act act had functioned as a demand-based employment guarantee scheme that provided a safety net for livelihoods in rural India.

"For nearly two decades, this Act offered some assurance of livelihood to rural families. Today, the Modi government has snatched away that guarantee," he alleged.

He said a fundamental shift has been made by converting a demand-driven right into a supply-driven scheme.

"Earlier, if I had a job guarantee card, I could demand work anywhere in the state. Now, I will get work only when it is notified. This is no longer a right," Kharge said.

He added that the scheme has been reduced to just another Centrally Sponsored Scheme and no longer enjoys the statutory status it once had.

"It is no more an Act like how it was before. The earlier law guaranteed livelihood," he asserted.

The minister further alleged that the new legislation has effectively taken away three fundamental rights protected under the Indian Constitution.

"First, it takes away the right to livelihood. Second, it snatches away the powers of Panchayats to decentralise under the Panchayat Raj system. Third, it puts additional financial burden on the state governments without consulting them," he said.

Referring to specific provisions of the new law, Kharge cited Sections 4 and 5, which state that "the Central Government shall determine the state-wise normative allocation for each financial year based on objective parameters as may be prescribed by the Central Government."

He said the bill also empowers the Centre to notify the areas that will fall under the scheme.

"There is absolutely no clarity on when the normative allocation will be made or on what basis. Work will happen only when the Centre permits it," he alleged.

Kharge also expressed concern that the new framework could lead to exploitation of rural labourers.

"This bill makes people work in the farms of rich people. Who has said there is a shortage of labourers. This has been introduced only to help wealthy landowners bypass minimum wage rules," he claimed.

Questioning the Centre’s justification, Kharge said even the statement of objections attached to the bill reflects the same assumption.

"What is the data available with the Central government to substantiate the claim that there is a dearth of agricultural labourers," he asked, terming the move anti-poor and detrimental to rural employment security.

Kharge maintained that the state government would continue to oppose the legislation and highlight what he described as its serious implications for federalism, decentralisation and rural livelihoods.