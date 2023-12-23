Centre releases Rs 5488 cr to Bengal as additional instalment of tax devolution

KOLKATA: Bengal has received Rs 5488.88 crore from the Centre as an additional instalment of tax devolution to states ahead of the forthcoming festivities of Christmas and New Year.



The Centre on Friday released Rs 72,961.21 crore as additional instalment of tax devolution to states to strengthen state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes. This release of funds is in addition to the instalment of Rs 72,961.21 crore already released on December 11, 2023.

“This additional instalment of tax devolution to the state is our legitimate dues and it is natural that we received it. But Bengal’s receipt is still less in comparison to states like Uttar Pradesh,” state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said. Bhattacharya hit out at the centre for not paying dues of 100 days work and various other schemes to the state.

“Huge amounts of money for 100 days’ work in Bengal and other Central-state joint projects are still outstanding. When will the money in these spheres be disbursed?” she questioned.

Uttar Pradesh has received Rs 13088.51 crores, Bihar Rs 7388. 44 crores while Madhya Pradesh got Rs 5727.44. Bengal is fourth in this list.

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance posted on social media and informed about the payment of additional instalments to the different states across

the country.