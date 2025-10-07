Centre releases Rs 171 cr under PM-KISAN to 8.55 lakh farmers of flood-hit J&K

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday released 21st instalment of Rs 171 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme to 8.55 lakh farmers of flood-affected Jammu & Kashmir.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the Centre provides Rs 6000 per year financial assistance to farmers in three equal instalments.

According to an official statement, Chouhan "released in advance" the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme for flood and landslide-affected farmers of Jammu & Kashmir.

The instalment was released through video conferencing from Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

"Under this installment, Rs 171 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 8.55 lakh farmers, including 85,418 women farmers," the statement said.

With this, farmers in Jammu & Kashmir have received a cumulative assistance of Rs 4,052 crore under PM-KISAN so far.

Chouhan said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers and people affected by floods and other natural calamities in Jammu & Kashmir.

"We will ensure that no farmer is left alone in this hour of crisis. The release of this PM-KISAN installment is a crucial step to help them meet immediate needs," he said.

Chouhan said that the rural development ministry has sanctioned Rs 85.62 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) for the reconstruction of around 5,100 damaged houses, as reported by the Jammu & Kashmir government.

The package includes financial assistance for toilet construction and additional funds under MGNREGA, enabling families to rebuild their homes.

He further announced that "MGNREGA workdays will be increased from 100 to 150 days for affected households upon receipt of the Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal, providing them additional livelihood support".

The Union Agriculture Minister assured that the Centre would provide seeds, fertilisers, and other essential inputs.

He mentioned that the Jammu and Kashmir government has granted permission for sand sales under the 'Jiska kheth, uski reth' (the sand belongs to the one who owns the field) policy, and that additional funds could be released under the NDRF, depending on the Jammu & Kashmir government's request.

Chouhan stated that compensation will be provided to insured farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as soon as the Jammu & Kashmir government submits its proposal.