Centre rejects claim of not consulting Bengal govt on water talks with Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday rejected what it described as the “false claim’’ made by the West Bengal government that it was not consulted on the internal review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996 on sharing of the Ganga/Ganges Waters at Farakka.



“On July 24 last year, the Centre had sought the nominee of the West Bengal government in the Committee for carrying out an “Internal Review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996’’ and on August 25, 2023, West Bengal government conveyed the nomination of chief engineer (design and research), irrigation and waterways directorate for the Committee,’’ official sources said. Sources said that on April 5 this year, the Joint Secretary (Works), Irrigation and Waterways Department of West Bengal government conveyed their total demand for the next 30 years from the stretch downstream of Farakka Barrage.

The Centre’s statement came a day after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her resentment on the reported discussions between PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during her official two-day visit to New Delhi last week over the sharing of the water of Ganga and Teesta, bypassing the state government.

The validity of the Treaty is for 30 years (renewable based on mutual consent) and is due for renewal in 2026.