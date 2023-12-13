Centre received 19.45 lakh public grievances so far this year: Jitendra Singh

The Centre received 19.45 lakh public grievances between January and November this year on the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The CPGRAMS is a web-based portal where citizens can file their grievances pertaining to the ministries and departments of government of India or states/UTs.

‘CPGRAMS receives about 20 lakh grievances on average every year from the public. In the year 2023, CPGRAMS portal has received 19.45 lakh citizen grievances (up to November 30) and about 19.60 lakh grievances, including backlog grievances, have been disposed of,’ Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said the government has formulated a 10-step reform to ensure effective redressal of public grievances.

This includes enhancing the capacity of CPGRAMS with the help next generation AI-enabled technology, breaking language barriers by making CPGRAMS available in all scheduled languages, establishment of data strategy unit for root cause analysis of grievances and bringing systemic reforms and benchmarking performances of ministries and departments among others, the minister said.

Ministries and departments have disposed of more than one lakh cases per month for the last 16 months continuously, he said. The pendency of cases of public grievances in central ministries and departments stands at an all time low of 0.63 lakh cases, Singh said.

‘Redressal of public grievances was also one of the thrust areas of the special campaign conducted by the government on institutionalising swachhata’ and reducing pendency in government offices from 2 Oct-31 Oct. About 5,21,958 (99.4 per cent) public grievances have been disposed of during the special campaign in 2023,’ he added.