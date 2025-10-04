Centre reaffirms Ladakh Dialogue commitment

NEW DELHI: The Union government stated emphatically that it was committed to constructive dialogue with the people and leadership of Ladakh, adding that the current unrest and recent tragic incidents were due to “misguided actions by certain leaders motivated by personal and political interests.” Officials made it clear that whereas 70 youth were initially taken into custody in relation to the law-and-order disturbance on September 24, 30 had already been released, and the other 40 are in judicial custody awaiting court verdicts. Government officials pointed out that “no innocent person will suffer” and investigations would prove that “some leaders intentionally misled the youth and behaved in a destructive way, threatening the peace and development of the area.

Agencies were informed that discussions between the Centre and Ladakh members have been happening via the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and its sub-committees, with both Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) included.