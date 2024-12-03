Centre reaches out to Oppn for Parliamentary debate on B’desh crisis

New Delhi: The Central government has reached out to Opposition parties to facilitate a short discussion in Parliament on the escalating political crisis in Bangladesh. India has expressed deep concerns over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country and has urged the interim Bangladeshi government to ensure their protection. Members of Parliament across party lines emphasised the need for a strategic approach to address the broader implications of Bangladesh’s internal instability on India and the South Asian region.

Highlighting the strong historical and geographical ties between the two nations, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has signalled its intention to raise the Bangladesh issue during Parliament proceedings. TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay revealed that his party has already communicated with the Speaker to bring up the matter during Zero Hour. “The deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, including atrocities and killings of minorities, is a grave concern. While the Chief Minister has assured full support to the Government on this issue, we seek clarity on the Centre’s steps to address it,” Bandyopadhyay stated.

Despite the consensus on debating the issue, other notices submitted by TMC MPs in both Houses, including concerns over fertilizer shortages, inflation, and the Ganga Sagar Mela, were reportedly rejected, feeling further tensions. In the Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Derek O’Brien criticised the Central government, accusing it of eroding Parliamentary democracy. He raised concerns over the lack of Opposition notices accepted since 2016 and the sharp decline in Parliamentary sittings. He also pointed out the absence of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha and the hurried passage of one-third of the Bills with minimal debate.

Echoing these criticisms in the Lok Sabha, TMC Deputy Leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accused the Government of evading accountability by avoiding discussions on critical issues. “This Government is undermining democracy by refusing to answer legitimate questions,” she remarked.

The disruptions have cast doubt on whether pressing issues such as the India-China border standoff and key domestic challenges will receive due attention in the ongoing session. A statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the India-China situation was deferred amid the stalemate in proceedings.

While there is hope for constructive debate after a consensus was reached to discuss constitutional matters, concerns persist about whether the remaining winter session will effectively address pressing legislative and national priorities.