Centre puts Panjab varsity’s restructuring plan on hold

Chandigarh: Amid mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students, the Centre has decided to “put on hold” the implementation of its earlier notification, which proposed restructuring of the Panjab University’s governing bodies.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Union government to completely roll back its move of restricting the Panjab University’s governing bodies and also said his government will explore all legal options in this regard.

According to a fresh notification issued by the Centre, “the Central Government hereby directs that the Punjab University Act, 1947 (East Punjab Act 7 of 1947), shall have effect from the date, as appointed by the Central Government, subject to the following modifications.”

It means that the changes will come into force only after a fresh notification is issued.

But before this notification, the Centre on Tuesday came out with another notification, which says that it rescinds its October 28 notification of restructuring the university’s governing bodies.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1), read with sub-section (2) and (3), of section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 (31 of 1966), the Central Government hereby rescinds the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, number S.O. 4933 (E), dated the 28th October, 2025, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii), dated the 30th October, 2025,” read the notification.

Several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have strongly opposed the Centre’s move of restructuring the Panjab University’s governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate --via a notification dated October 28.

The notification amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate, an apex government body, to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the syndicate, and abolishing the graduate constituency of the Senate.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang slammed the Centre, accusing it of first withdrawing the October 28 notification but later coming out with another notification on the same day on Tuesday, saying the October 28 notification will be implemented from a date when the Centre decides.

He said that their fight against the October 28 notification, which he described as “unconstitutional”, would continue.

Chief Minister Mann slammed the Union government for allegedly misleading people on the issue of the Panjab University and categorically asked it to stop “dirty tantrums to fool the people”.

“Punjabis are well aware of your dubious character and they will not get swayed away by mere juggling of words over the issue and will not rest until the orders on Panjab University are not completely rolled back,” said the chief minister in a statement.

The state government will explore all legal options against the decision of the Centre pertaining to the unlawful restructuring of the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, roping in eminent legal luminaries.

Terming the move as a “blatant violation” of established norms, he said that it was an “attack” on the democratic and autonomous functioning of one of the oldest and most reputed institutions of higher education in the region.

Mann said any attempt to undermine its representative bodies such as the Senate and Syndicate amounts to disregarding the aspirations and participation of the academic community and the people of Punjab. This was not just a legal battle but a constitutional responsibility of the state government to protect the rights of Punjab at Panjab University, he said.

He reiterated that the Punjab government will not allow any dilution of its share, rights or participation in the functioning of Panjab University.

Mann said his government is firmly committed to the autonomy and dignity of educational institutions, adding that the Punjab government stands firmly with the people of the state in resisting such arbitrary decisions.