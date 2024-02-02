Centre plans to lay rail tracks covering 40,000 kilometres within next 8 years

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Rail Budget for the interim fiscal year 2024-25, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday in Parliament, announced plans to lay rail tracks covering 40,000 kms (highest so far) within the next eight years to enhance the transportation of goods and improve connectivity.



During the British era, the rail route length exceeded 53,500 kilometres. Post-independence, until 1961, it expanded to 56,247 kilometres. In the subsequent decade, the rail route further extended to 59,790 kilometres. However, from 1971 to 2011, over the next 40 years, the route only expanded by around 4,500 kilometres. The current government claims that from 2014 to 2023, Prime Minister Modi-led government could able to lay an additional 25,000 kilometres of rail track in just 10 years.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in discussions with the media, highlighted the importance of improving passenger experience through new technology and ensuring safety. He emphasized that development would be carried out through three economic corridors: the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridor; the Rail Sagar Corridor for port connectivity; and a Dense Passenger Traffic Corridor named Amrit Chaturbhuj Corridor.

Vaishnaw confirmed that the work on shaping up these three new corridors has been ongoing for two years, involving the participation of 18 central government ministries. He stressed that these corridors would not only enhance passenger convenience but also contribute to pollution reduction and cost-effectiveness for passengers.

Praising the interim budget, Vaishnaw noted that it has brought every section of society into the mainstream. He added that, apart from inaugurating projects, the focus of Narendra Modi’s government has been on capacity enhancement and ensuring the safety of the railways.

The interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has approved the Blueprint for the development of Indian Railways, allocating approximately Rs 11 lakh crore for the construction of three economic corridors over the next five years. This aims to double freight capacity and increase passenger capacity by more than three-quarters.

In this budget, a provision of Rs 2,52,000 crore has been made for the capital expenditure of the railways, which is five per cent higher than the allocation of Rs 2,40,000 crore for the year 2023-24.

Vaishnaw reiterated that the Blueprint aims to eliminate passenger waiting lists, increase passenger capacity from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1000 crore per year, and double freight capacity from 1,500 billion tons to 3,000 billion tons. The development of Energy, Mineral, and Cement corridors and Rail Sagar corridors will involve a coordinated plan, including the upgrade of signal systems, installation of protective measures, and track upgrades.

In response to questions, Vaishnaw clarified that the development of these three economic corridors would cost around Rs 11 lakh crore. A total of 434 projects have been identified, with some awaiting cabinet approval. The minister highlighted the success of train services like Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Metro Rail in providing a pleasant travel experience. Approximately 40,000 general coaches will be upgraded based on the experiences of Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat, including the installation of amenities such as toilets, couplers, better seats, charging points, sensors, and CCTV cameras.

Vaishnaw denied the creation of new freight corridors but emphasized the integrated development of the railway network for multifunctional purposes. The Amrit Chaturbhuj Corridor, will connect four major cities, integrate the Grand Cord and Grand Quadrilateral lines, and include busy routes.

In terms of security, the minister discussed the progress of installing the developed Automatic Train Protection System ‘Kavach’ covering approximately 3,040 kilometres of track. Overhead Equipment (OHE) has been laid on 269 towers, 186 stations, and 170 engines equipped with Kavach system devices. Additionally, Kavach system devices have been installed on 827 kilometres of tracks.