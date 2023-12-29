Centre paves way for benefit of reservation in promotions for its ‘divyangjan’ staffers

NEW DELHI: In a major move, the Centre has decided to give the benefit of reservation in promotions to its employees with benchmark disabilities, according to an order issued by personnel ministry.



The eligible staffers would be considered for the promotions on “notional basis” with effect from June 30, 2016, the order said. Any such promotion during the period from June 30, 2016 till the PwD employee actually assumes the charge of the post will only be on notional basis and the actual financial benefit of promotion will be effective from the date he or she assumes the charge of the promoted post, it said.

It means no financial arrear will be admissible to them for the period between the date on which they get the benefit of notional promotion and the date on which they actually assume or have already assumed the charge of the promoted post, the order explained.

The personnel ministry has also suggested the creation of supernumerary posts (permanent posts created under special circumstances for a specific period) so that the inter-se seniority of the officials in various grades is not affected and to avoid “administrative inconvenience”.

This may have a chain effect as it may result in a revision of the seniority lists in the subsequent years in many cases, which may cause administrative inconvenience, the order added. The creation of such supernumerary posts will be personal to the PwD employee who is given the benefit of reservation in promotion on notional basis.

All ministries and departments have been advised to undertake an exercise to ascertain the requirement of supernumerary posts and submit the proposal for the creation of the posts to the Department of Expenditure through the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), it added.

The Central Secretariat Service Forum, an association of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers, had recently written to the DoPT secretary, seeking reservation in promotions for PwDs.