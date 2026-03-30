Centre okays 100 school herbal gardens for Jammu

Jammu: In a major push to promote awareness and conservation of medicinal plants, the National Medicinal Plants Board under the Union Ministry of Ayush has approved a Rs 53 lakh project to establish 100 School Herbal Gardens across Jammu, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.



The initiative envisages the development of herbal gardens in selected schools, with 10 schools to be covered in each district of the division, the spokesperson said.

He said the project has been approved after recommendations from the Directorate of Ayush, J&K (J&K Medicinal Plants Board), with the objective of integrating the rich heritage of medicinal plants into the school education system in a meaningful and practical manner.

The herbal gardens will serve as vibrant learning spaces where the students will gain first-hand knowledge about the identification, cultivation and uses of important medicinal plants, while also developing a deeper appreciation for nature and traditional systems of healthcare, the spokesperson said.

He said 100 schools have been identified by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu.

Director Ayush, J&K and CEO, J&K Medicinal Plants Board, Ajay Kumar Tikoo, termed the approval as a significant milestone and expressed confidence that these herbal gardens will evolve into centres of experiential learning and inspire students to actively engage with nature and wellness practices.