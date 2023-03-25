Centre notifies appointment of new Chief Justices in Allahabad, Chhattisgarh and Patna High Courts

New Delhi: The Central Government has notified the appointment of new Chief Justices for three High Courts. Justice Pritinker Diwaker, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Ramesh Sinha, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Justice K Vinod Chandran, Judge of the Kerala High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

It was on February 9 that the Supreme Court collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Diwaker as the CJ of the Allahabad HC, following the elevation of the former CJ Justice Rajesh Bindal to the Supreme Court.

On the same day, the recommendation regarding Justice Sinha was also made.

The Collegium had initially recommended the appointment of Justice Vinod Chandran as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court but later it was recalled and he was instead proposed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The former CJ of Patna HC, Justice Sanjay Karol, was elevated to the Supreme Court in February.