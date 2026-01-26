Centre names 982 Police, Fire & Civil Defence personnel

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the government announced Gallantry and Service Medals for 982 personnel drawn from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services, recognising acts of bravery and sustained service across a wide range of operational environments.



Of the total, 125 Medals for Gallantry have been awarded for rare and conspicuous acts involving risk to life while saving people and property, preventing crime or apprehending criminals in the line of duty. Police personnel account for 121 of these awards, while four have gone to members of the Fire Services.

As many as 35 recipients are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 45 from Jammu and Kashmir, five from the Northeast, and 40 from other parts of the country, reflecting the varied security and law enforcement conditions faced by personnel.

In addition to gallantry awards, 857 Service Medals have been announced. The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, awarded for an exceptional and distinguished record of service, has been conferred on 101 individuals. This includes 89 from Police Services, five from Fire Services, three from Home Guard and Civil Defence, and four from Correctional Services.

The Medal for Meritorious Service, which recognises valuable service marked by devotion to duty and resourcefulness, has been awarded to 756 personnel. Among them are 664 from Police Services, 34 from Fire Services, 33 from Home Guard and Civil Defence, and 25 from Correctional Services.

The breakdown of the awards according to service represents the broad spectrum of personnel involved in internal security, public safety, and disaster relief efforts in the country. The lists of awardees have been published separately, with List-I containing Gallantry Medals, List-II comprising the President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and List-III comprising Medals for Meritorious Service.

The awards reflect the government’s appreciation for the values of courage, commitment, and exemplary service provided by the uniformed personnel in protecting the citizens and maintaining law and order across the country.