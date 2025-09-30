Centre invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over Zubeen''s death: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Centre has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the southeast Asian country. The Assam government had submitted a request on Monday to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking the invocation of the treaty with Singapore in connection with the singer's death in the island country. ''The Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen'', the chief minister posted on 'X'. Sarma had said on Monday that once the MLAT was invoked, it would ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, give access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.

The Assam government has constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19. Two Assam Police officers are already in Singapore to seek assistance from the authorities concerned in Singapore, Sarma said.