Centre fully committed to TN’s growth: Modi

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects across Tamil Nadu worth about Rs 5,650 crore, on Wednesday and said these projects would create thousands of jobs for the youth of the state.

Clad in a traditional shirt and dhoti, Modi unveiled the projects and said, “It is great to be here in the wonderful city of Trichy. Today’s programme is an important one for the future of Tamil Nadu. It is related to projects worth Rs 5,600 crore. These projects are about infrastructure, for clean energy, petroleum-related manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads. They will boost energy access, connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The Prime Minister flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains -- the Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Podanur (Coimbatore)–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, two express trains - the Rameswaram –Mangaluru Express and the Tirunelveli–Mangaluru Express, and a new train service between Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur-Karaikkudi, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.

Flanked by Union minister Piyush Goyal, L Murugan, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagendhran, Modi laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore.