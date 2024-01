Centre forms tribunal to decide if Tehreek-e-Hurriyat should be declared banned outfit

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday set up a tribunal consisting of a Delhi High Court judge to adjudicate if there is sufficient ground for declaring pro-Pakistan separatist Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association.

The Jammu and Kashmir-based group, founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was declared outlawed by the government on December 31 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for five years.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (37 of 1967), the Central government constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association.

The organisation was declared banned as it has been fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union territory. While imposing the ban on the separatist amalgam, the Union Home Ministry had said it is known for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fulling the secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The TeH's objective is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir.