‘Centre earned Rs 387 crore in cleanliness campaign’

New Delhi: The Centre has earned Rs 387 crore from the disposal of scrap gathered during the ongoing special cleanliness campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The remarks came during a meeting of a group of ministers comprising Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, to review the campaign. Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu also attended it.

The high-level review held here on Tuesday focused on assessing the progress of cleanliness drives, file disposal, and innovative waste-to-wealth practices being implemented across ministries and departments under the campaign.

Singh said the government’s cleanliness drive has matured into a transformative national movement that blends cleanliness with efficiency, transparency, and innovation. He said that against a target of 7.56 lakh sites, ministries and departments have already covered 5.57 lakh sites, achieving 73.7% progress by Oct 27.