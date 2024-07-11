Centre: E-office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices as part of 100-day agenda

New Delhi: The Centre has decided that e-office will be implemented in all its attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies as part of the 100-day agenda of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), an official statement issued on Thursday said.



Between 2019 and 2024, the adoption of e-office gained significant momentum in the central secretariat with 37 lakh files i.e., 94 per cent of files being handled as e-files and 95 per cent of receipts being handled as e-receipts, it said.

“In the backdrop of the successful implementation of the e-office platform in the central secretariat, government has decided that e-office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the government of India as part of DARPG’s 100-days agenda of government,” said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

As many as 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations.

The DARPG had issued the guidelines for adoption of e-office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on June 24, 2024.

The on-boarding roadmap and technical modalities were discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas and attended by officials of all ministries/departments and senior officers of 133 attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies, the statement said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) team, led by Rachna Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NIC presented the procedural technicalities for the implementation of e-office, it said.

It was decided that all ministries/departments will coordinate with their attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies will appoint nodal officers, establish data centres and submit requisitions to NIC on number of users/licences for time-bound on-boarding of e-office as part of the government’s 100-day agenda, the statement said.