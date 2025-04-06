Centre does not seek to control Waqf Boards, but to ensure they operate within law: Nadda

New Delhi: The Centre does not want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operate within the bounds of law so that their assets are used in promotion of education, healthcare and employment for the Muslim community, BJP president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters here to mark the party’s 46th foundation day, Nadda said governments in Türkiye and many other Muslim countries have taken the Waqf properties under their control.

“We are only asking those operating (the Waqf Boards) to do it as per rules. You will have to do it as per rules,” he said.

“We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our goal is to ensure that those managing it operate within the bounds of law and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board should be dedicated to promoting education, providing healthcare and employment opportunities for the Muslim community,” the BJP chief said. Several party leaders, including MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, were present.

Revisiting the BJP’s political journey that began with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, Nadda said today it has become the world’s biggest political party and is in power in several states because it never deviated from its ideological foundation for votes, unlike the Congress which suffered a decline due to its “ideological dilution”.

He also attributed the BJP’s success to party stalwarts such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihar Vajpayee and L K Advani.

“Today, we have 240 members in Lok Sabha, 98 members in Rajya Sabha and more than 1,600 MLAs across the country. We have just concluded our membership drive and the number of BJP members has crossed 13.5 crore. We have more than 10 lakh active party workers in the country,” Nadda said.