Centre defends ‘Agnipath’ scheme

New Delhi: To address the ongoing criticism surrounding the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for the Indian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence has issued a robust defence of the initiative, emphasising its benefits and clarifying misconceptions. The scheme, which aims to create a younger, more agile force with enhanced risk-taking capabilities, has been designed to meet the modern operational challenges faced by the military.



The government has reaffirmed that ‘Agniveers’, the term for those enrolled under the scheme, will undergo advanced training programmes integrating cutting-edge technology. This is expected to ensure that they are well-equipped to handle the demands of military service. The training standards, closely monitored by the highest authorities in the Armed Forces, are set to guarantee that ‘Agniveers’ meet the highest professional standards.

Furthermore, the government has clarified that all ‘Agniveers’ completing their four-year service period will have the chance to apply for enrollment in the permanent cadre. This opportunity will be based on a merit-based selection process, with up to 25 per cent of ‘Agniveers’ potentially being selected, subject to existing terms and conditions.

The scheme targets young candidates between 17.5 and 21 years of age who meet specific educational, physical, and medical criteria. It also seeks to harness the skills of ITI/Diploma holders as part of the “Skill India” initiative, aiming to bring necessary technical expertise to the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence has highlighted that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme is modelled after best practices from various developed countries, where a transition to a volunteer-based military is common after an initial compulsory service period. The scheme’s structure, with shorter initial training periods and specialised training for longer-term service, is seen as a contemporary approach to military recruitment and training.

In response to concerns about the financial package offered to ‘Agniveers’, the government has detailed the compensation structure. An ‘Agniveer’s first-year package is approximately Rs. 4.76 lakhs, increasing to about Rs. 6.92 lakhs by the fourth year. Additionally, the ‘Seva Nidhi’ initiative involves a 30 per cent contribution from ‘Agniveers’ monthly emoluments, matched by the government, leading to a corpus of Rs. 10.04 lakhs plus accrued interest, exempt from income tax, after four years.

The scheme also includes provisions for life insurance and ex-gratia payments in the event of death or disability attributable to service. For disabilities, a one-time ex-gratia payment is provided based on the extent of disability, with payments of Rs. 44 lakhs, Rs. 25 lakhs, or Rs. 15 lakhs for 100 per cent, 75 per cent, or 50 per cent disability, respectively.

The government has also clarified that the introduction of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme does not alter the existing pattern of selection into the Armed Forces.

The only change is in the terms and conditions of service. With well-established selection centres across the country, the government expects that the all-India representation in the Armed Forces will not be affected by the new scheme.