Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organisation

NEW DELHI: As part of the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards terrorism, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared ‘Hizb-Ut-Tahrir’ as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a formal manner on Thursday.



This is a significant decision by the government to fight terrorism and secure national security.

The MHA notification, therefore, says that the organisation has indulged in the following activities of terrorism: youth radicalisation, raising funds for terrorism, and planning activities that are grave threats to India’s sovereignty and security.

It has thus been labelled as a key adversary opposing the country’s interests as it inducts vulnerable people and disseminates extremist ideology.

To reinforce its promise of ensuring the safety of Bharat, the Modi govt unleashed an “iron fist” on organisations such as Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

“The govt is committed to the safety and security of the country by dealing with all forces of terror,” said an official spokesperson, while pointing out that the group has been under close surveillance for quite some time for its dangerous activities.

Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, or the Party of Liberation, is an international Islamist movement. Founded in 1953 in Jerusalem, it is an organisation with extremist ideology and passion for the establishment of a pan-Islamic state governed by Sharia.

Frequently, they debate the fall of secular governments. Even though a non-violent organisation, around the world authorities have established some links between the activities of this group and radicalism and recruitment into terror outfits.

The organisation has functional units in more than 40 different nations and is outlawed in Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Germany, for it conducts subversive operations. In India, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir has been carrying out secret acts, attempting to destabilise the nation by recruiting disillusioned youth for radical activities. It has been involved in propaganda to fuel extremist acts that are detrimental to national security.

In this sense, the announcement of declaring Hizb-Ut-Tahrir a terrorist organisation by the MHA is part of the steps taken by the Modi govt toward checking terrorism with smart intelligence operations, along with declaring the blacklisting of several terror groups acting on Indian soil.