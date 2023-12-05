Centre clears path for all-girls Sainik Schools

NEW DELHI: Centre clarified in Parliament on Monday that there are no restrictions on the establishment of all-girls Sainik Schools across the country. The disclosure was made by Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt during a written reply to queries in the Upper House.



Bhatt also informed the Rajya Sabha that as part of the initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in collaboration with NGOs, private entities, and state government schools in all states and union territories, there are no restrictions on creating all-girls Sainik Schools. He added that Samvid Gurukulam Senior Secondary School in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has already received approval as an all-girls Sainik School under this initiative.

The clarification comes in response to a question posed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sangeeta Yadav on the first day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

It was emphasised in the written reply that all 33 Sainik Schools established under the erstwhile pattern in the country, including those in Amethi, Jhansi, and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, are currently co-educational. The establishment of an all-girls Sainik School under the erstwhile pattern is not under consideration, according to the junior defence minister.

The move to permit all-girls Sainik Schools aligns with the centre’s policy on gender inclusivity and provides opportunities for young girls to pursue education and training in a structured military environment. This decision is expected to encourage more girls to consider a career in the armed forces and contribute to the nation’s defence.

As the government opens the door for the establishment of all-girls Sainik Schools, it marks a progressive step in fostering diversity and inclusivity within the defence education system. The approval of Samvid Gurukulam Senior Secondary School as the first of its kind sets the stage for further initiatives aimed at empowering young women with opportunities in the field of military education.