Centre clarifies consistency between Army Chief’s statement and official stance

New Delhi: On Friday, the Indian government clarified that there is no contradiction between the Indian Army Chief’s statement and the official stance on eastern Ladakh. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the government’s position, as outlined by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Parliament, remains clear. According to the MEA, the primary objective has been to ensure patrolling at relevant points and the resumption of civilian grazing activities, consistent with longstanding practices. This aligns with the understanding reached on October 21, which encompasses earlier disengagement agreements.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi described the northern border’s current situation as “stable but sensitive” during the annual press conference of the Indian Army in the national capital. General Dwivedi highlighted that the region does not have permanent buffer zones; instead, temporary distances are maintained at specific points to avoid inadvertent conflicts. The Army Chief underscored the emphasis on dialogue and ground-level resolutions, with core commanders empowered to address minor disputes quickly to prevent escalation.

Addressing these developments, the MEA spokesperson noted that Minister Jaishankar, in his address, also underlined that while progress has been made in disengagement, the task of de-escalation remains unresolved. The spokesperson reiterated that there is no discrepancy between the statements of the Army Chief and the Government, as both are focused on maintaining peace and stability in the region under existing agreements and understandings.

The terms of the disengagement agreements continue to hold in the relevant areas of eastern Ladakh, indicating that the process is ongoing and focused on specific points where mutual agreements have been reached. These efforts are part of a broader framework to reduce tensions and ensure the resumption of normal activities, including patrolling and grazing by civilians.

However, the differing tones of the statements from the External Affairs Minister and the Army Chief reflect the dual dimensions of managing the situation in eastern Ladakh. While the foreign minister provides a diplomatic and strategic perspective, emphasising agreements and the need for continued de-escalation, the Army Chief offers an operational and tactical viewpoint, acknowledging the ongoing challenges and the importance of maintaining vigilance.

Minister Jaishankar’s remarks point towards a forward-looking approach, highlighting the progress achieved in disengagement and the necessity for further efforts to achieve de-escalation. In contrast, General Dwivedi’s comments underscore the tense ground realities, with a focus on the operational readiness of forces and the continued challenges posed by the current standoff.

The overarching goal of the Govt remains the restoration of peace and stability in the region. For the foreign ministry, this involves ensuring the resumption of normal activities and addressing broader diplomatic and strategic issues.