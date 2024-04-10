Centre asks states to monitor imported yellow peas, other pulses stock; ensure mkt availability

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Wednesday directed state governments to step up vigilance on pulses stock, especially imported yellow peas, and enforce weekly stock disclosure on stockholding entities effective April 15 amid reports of some varieties of imported pulses not reaching the market.

After a virtual meeting with importers, customs and the state officials and other stakeholders in the pulses industry, Khare said pulses stocks in warehouses located in major ports and in industry hubs should be verified from time to time and “strict action should be taken on stockholding entities found to be reporting false information on stock disclosure portal”. In the meeting, the secretary told the states and Union territories that there is a need to step up vigilance over the stock position and price trends in respect of pulses to prevent hoarding and market manipulation, an official statement said.