Centre asks states to identify poor prisoners

The Centre has asked all states whether they have identified poor prisoners who are not being released from jails as they are unable to pay the fine imposed on them or are not able to secure bail due to financial constraints.

In a communication to all states and union territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has formulated a scheme to provide financial support to such prison inmates.

In May 2023, the states and UTs were informed that expenditure in this regard would be borne by the central government and therefore they may take full advantage of this scheme in providing relief to poor prisoners.

It was expected that the state and UT authorities would have initiated necessary action for constituting empowered committees as envisioned in the guidelines and SOP and would have identified eligible prisoners to whom the benefit of this scheme can

be extended.