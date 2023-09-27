Centre asks banks to depute doorstep exec to help bedridden pensioners submit life proof

The Centre has asked all pension disbursing banks to depute doorstep executives to help bedridden and hospitalised pensioners submit their life certificates.

An order issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) also asked all banks to create awareness about the convenience of obtaining the life certificate digitally by using the face authentication technology by super senior pensioners (those aged 80 and above).

All pensioners have to give a life certificate (proof that they are alive) annually to continue receiving pension.

There are about 69.76 lakh central government pensioners.

In view of the digital life certificate through face authentication technology, it is now possible for every citizen to submit a digital life certificate (DLC) either from home using an Android smartphone or at the bank branch, said the order dated September 25.

“It is suggested that all banks may utilise the various platforms for creating awareness of the convenience of obtaining a life certificate by using the face authentication technology,” it said.

Banks can facilitate the submission of life certificates by deputing doorstep banking executives, said the order.

They can widely publicise the methodology for submitting DLC by pasting information posters at branches and ATMs, it added.

Banks may send SMS/emails/WhatsApp messages to the pensioner with a link to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for face authentication to empower the super senior pensioner to submit their life certificate through face authentication technology using their Android phone, the order said.

The DoPPW has also asked the banks to circulate the SOP on DLC through face authentication via email among their concerned officials to enable them to get familiar with the usage of this technology.

"Necessary instructions may be issued to all the bank branches to make suitable arrangements for submission of life certificates by the super senior pensioners/family pensioners aged 80 and above from 1st October of every year," the order said

