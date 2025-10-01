Centre approves Rs 4,645 crore mitigation and reconstruction projects

NEW DELHI: In another significant move towards the creation of a disaster-resilient India, the Union Home minister Amit Shah-led High-Level Committee (HLC) has approved projects of mitigation, recovery, and reconstruction worth Rs 4,645.60 crore.

The projects will accrue to Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The HLC, composed of the Finance minister, Agriculture minister, and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, among its members, sanctioned proposals under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to develop disaster resilience.

Among the largest allocations is the Restoration and Rejuvenation of Wetlands Project in Assam, valued at Rs 692.05 crore.

The initiative will cover 24 wetlands across nine districts of the Brahmaputra river system. By enhancing water retention, flood storage, and fisheries infrastructure, the project aims to mitigate flood risks, improve biodiversity, and foster economic growth. Of the total outlay, the Centre will contribute 75 per cent (Rs 519.04 crore), while the state will provide 25 per cent (Rs 173.01 crore).

The committee also sanctioned the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) Phase-2, with an outgo of Rs 2,444.42 crore, covering 11 flood-vulnerable cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Patna, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Lucknow. The 90 per cent Centre- and 10 per cent-state-funded programme will implement structural and non-structural intervention for flood control, including water-body interlinking, stormwater management, erosion protection, and early warning systems.

Moreover, a dedicated project for Guwahati city has been approved with an allocation of Rs 200 crore, where Rs 180 crore will be provided by the Centre.

The scheme includes nature-based solutions, data collection systems, and flood defence walls to enhance the resilience of the city.