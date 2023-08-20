Centre approves funds of Rs 200 cr to aid HP during monsoon crisis

New Delhi: In a bid to swiftly respond to the ongoing monsoon crisis in Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken decisive measures to support the state government.



A total of Rs. 200 crore has been approved for release from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid the Himachal Pradesh government in undertaking relief measures for the affected population during this challenging monsoon season.

MHA said on Sunday that the central governmeny has been proactively addressing the situation.

In July, it approved the advance release of two installments of the central share of the state disaster response fund, totaling Rs. 360.80 crore.

These installments were disbursed on the July 10 and 17, this year. Additionally, a sum of Rs. 189.27 crore was released from the NDRF on August 7 to settle outstanding dues.

The home ministry also underlined that centre’s commitment to aiding Himachal Pradesh remains steadfast.

The situation is being closely monitored 24x7, and the necessary logistical and financial assistance is being extended to the state government to efficiently manage the crisis.

To bolster the rescue and relief efforts, a total of 20 teams from the National Disaster Response Force, 9 Columns from the Indian Army, and 3 helicopters from the Indian Air Force have been deployed across the region.

Demonstrating their proactive approach, the GoI has dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the situation and evaluate the relief efforts undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh government.

These teams visited the affected areas from July 19 to 21, to ensure that the necessary aid is reaching the affected communities without delay.

Meanwhile, despite the challenges posed by the monsoon season, the combined efforts of the central and state governments are working tirelessly to alleviate the impact on the affected population.