Centre approves funds for disaster relief work in HP

NEW DELHI: In a bid to aid the state government of Himachal Pradesh in its disaster response efforts, Union Home minister Amit Shah has granted approval for the release of Rs. 180.40 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Friday. This decision follows the initial allocation of Rs. 180.40 crore on July 10, as an interim relief measure for immediate relief efforts. The funds will facilitate the implementation of necessary relief measures during the ongoing monsoon season.



Meanwhile, the Modi government has already disbursed a total of Rs. 10,031.20 crore as the central share of the SDRF to 27 states for the year 2023-24. This substantial financial support aims to bolster the states’ capacities in effectively responding to and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

Himachal Pradesh has recently been grappling with the aftermath of flash floods, floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. In response to the situation, the NDA government at the centre has extended both logistical and financial assistance to the state government. To aid in rescue operations, 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed, equipped with rescue boats and essential tools. Additionally, 1 PARA SF column and 205 Army Aviation Squadron have been stationed in Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation, while two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for evacuation missions.

To assess the situation on the ground and evaluate the ongoing relief efforts, the central government has formed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs). These teams will commence their field visits to Himachal Pradesh on July 17, and provide valuable insights into the relief and rehabilitation activities being undertaken by the state government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that through disbursing significant funds and deploying specialized teams, the government aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh and expedite the recovery process.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who also hails from the state of Himachal Pradesh further conducted an extensive aerial survey of the flood-affected regions on Friday.

As part of his visit, Nadda personally visited the flood-affected areas in Mandi to assess the situation and extend support to the affected residents. His visit aimed to take stock of the widespread damage caused by the devastating floods that were triggered by heavy rainfall.

Accompanying him on this crucial visit were the former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, and Union minister Anurag Thakur. The presence of these prominent leaders underscored the BJP’s commitment to providing immediate relief and assistance to the flood-stricken areas. Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur had expressed his gratitude to the central government for its unwavering support during this crisis.

JP Nadda’s aerial survey enabled him to gain a comprehensive understanding of the extent of the damage caused by the floods. Witnessing the devastation firsthand, he observed the dire conditions faced by the affected residents and assessed the urgent requirements for relief and rehabilitation efforts. BJP has always been proactive in crisis management and has consistently emphasized the importance of effective governance and swift action during such calamities.

Nadda also assured the affected residents that the Modi government at the centre would spare no effort in providing immediate relief and facilitating the restoration of normalcy in the flood-ravaged regions. The central government will continue to work closely with the state administration and deploy necessary resources to address the pressing challenges and support the affected population.