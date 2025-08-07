Centre Approves ₹375.71 Crore for Road and Bridge Projects in Chhattisgarh Under PM Janman Phase-II

New Delhi/Raipur: In a significant boost to infrastructure development in tribal and remote regions of Chhattisgarh, the Union Government has approved a financial sanction of ₹375.71 crore under Phase-II of the Prime Minister’s Janman Yojana (2025–26). The approval includes construction of 715 roads spanning 2,449.108 kilometers and 100 bridges totaling 6,569.56 meters in length.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, conveyed the approval in an official communication to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. Lauding the State Government’s efforts to reach marginalized tribal communities, particularly Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the minister noted that the projects aim to bridge connectivity gaps in difficult terrains and underserved habitations.

“This initiative aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and is a strong step towards inclusive growth and empowerment of tribal communities,” the minister wrote.

The PM Janman Yojana has been designed to ensure that remote tribal regions are brought into the mainstream through enhanced access to roads, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. The road and bridge projects are expected to significantly improve mobility, reduce isolation, and facilitate last-mile delivery of welfare services.

Minister Chouhan also emphasized timely execution and quality control, urging the State Government to implement the projects on fast-track mode without compromising on standards. He assured continued central support for development efforts aimed at improving the lives of PVTG communities in the State.

This approval is being seen as a critical milestone in Chhattisgarh’s rural transformation strategy and is expected to catalyze broader development in the State’s tribal heartlands.