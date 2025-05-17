Centre allows National Recruitment Agency to perform Aadhaar-based authentication

New Delhi: The Centre has allowed the National Recruitment Agency, mandated to conduct online examinations to screen government job aspirants, to perform Aadhaar-based authentication on a voluntary basis for different stakeholders, including applicants and public exam functionaries.

The NRA, a multi-agency body approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2020, is entrusted with the task of conducting a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for Group B and Group C posts.

In a notification, the personnel ministry said the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication “on voluntary basis for establishing the identity of applicants, public examination functionaries and other stakeholders involved in public examinations during various stages of the exams, including registration on the NRA portal, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facilities”.

The agency shall adhere to all the relevant provisions of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, notification dated May 15 said.