‘Centre aims to bring peace in Manipur by taking all on board’

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP-led central government’s priority is to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected Manipur. This Lok Sabha election is between forces trying to break Manipur and those keeping it united, Shah said at a public meeting in Imphal.



The senior BJP leader claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography. “Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government,” Shah said.

At least 219 people were killed after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The destiny of the country will change when that of the northeast and Manipur will change, he added.

“The Congress has an agenda to divide Manipur. But I want to say no one has the courage to divide Manipur,” he said.

“This election is to make Modi the prime minister for the third time. This election is not between the Congress and the BJP but between forces who talk about breaking Manipur and who want to keep Manipur united,” Shah said.

The union minister alleged that the Congress wants to divide the country into North and South. “The Congress says what will happen by going to small states but these small states are the soul of the country. Congress never honoured Manipur and kept the state under blockade for thousands of days. Not just bandhs, fake encounters were also conducted by the Ibobi Singh government,” Shah said.

Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress was the chief minister of the northeastern state between 2012 and 2017 before N Biren Singh of the BJP took charge.

“I want to tell this today that our (CM) Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before PM Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without the Inner Line Permit (ILP). The BJP government has strengthened Manipur by giving Inner Line Permit.”

The ILP is a travel document required by people to visit states where it is in force. The ILP regime came into effect in Manipur on January 1, 2020.