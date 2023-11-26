‘Centre advises IITs, IIMs to become multi-disciplinary’

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Centre has advised IITs and IIMs to become multi-disciplinary to venture beyond their respective areas of specialisation.



Pradhan, while speaking at the inauguration of Odisha Research Centre, said priority has been given to imparting multi-disciplinary education through the National Education Policy, 2020 and IITs and IIMs will also move in this direction.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Pradhan jointly inaugurated the centre here at an event.

The centre will conduct research on art, culture, archaeology, tradition and literature, sociology of Odisha, political process and political culture, agriculture, commerce, business and industry, development trends of contemporary Odisha, science and technology and healthcare, and future technology.