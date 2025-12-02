Centre: 17,036 complaints received under Jal Jeevan Mission from states, UTs

New Delhi: The Jal Shakti ministry on Monday said more than 17,000 complaints of financial irregularities and poor quality works have been received under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the last three years and the current year, with Uttar Pradesh alone accounting for 84 per cent of them.

In a written response in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said according to data submitted by 32 states and Union (Territories) UTs, 17,036 complaints were received from various sources including media reports, suo motu cognisance, public representatives, citizens and grievance portals.

He said action has so far been taken against 621 departmental officials, 969 contractors and 153 third party inspection agencies (TPIAs) across the country.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of complaints at 14,264, far exceeding all other states.