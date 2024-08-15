Central Water Commission expands flood monitoring App scope

New Delhi: In a bid to provide real-time data on the flood situation in the country, the Central Water Commission has expanded the scope of its flood monitoring App.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil launched the new version of the ‘FloodWatch India’ App on Tuesday and Kushvinder Vohra, Chairperson of the Central Water Commission (CWC), briefed the media about its features on Wednesday.

He said the latest version of the App increases its coverage from 392 to 592 forecast stations, marking a major advancement in flood forecasting and management.

“The App now provides flood forecasts for 200 more stations, offering updates up to seven days in advance. This expansion allows for more localised and timely information on potential flood risks,” he said.

Additionally, he said the users can access real-time flood data from 392 monitoring stations, giving them a more comprehensive view of current conditions across various regions.

In a significant enhancement, the App includes detailed storage information for 150 major reservoirs. This feature helps users gauge water levels and better understand the implications of flood risks.

Interactive maps on the App offer real-time flood monitoring, enabling users to view updated forecasts and current situations at their nearest locations, he added.