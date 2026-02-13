Central Vista redevelopment advances, cost rises to Rs 13,169 crore: Government tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Centre informed Parliament on Thursday that work on the Central Vista redevelopment project is progressing steadily, with several marquee components already completed and the remaining works at advanced stages of construction and tendering. The government also said the overall project cost has risen due to price escalation during implementation.



In a written reply to an unstarred question (No 2,107) in the Lok Sabha on February 12, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu stated that the sanctioned cost of the project has been revised from Rs 12,762.49 crore to Rs 13,169.61 crore.

The queries were raised by Congress MP Kishori Lal and Trinamool Congress MPs Bapi Haldar and Sougata Ray, who sought detailed updates on the status of the Central Vista redevelopment and the Common Central Secretariat (CCS), including completed works, the demolition of old buildings along Kartavya Path, timelines for ongoing projects, and whether all Central government offices in Delhi would eventually be housed in the new complex.

Responding to the questions, Sahu said the redevelopment of Kartavya Path was completed in September 2022, followed by the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May 2023. The Vice-President Enclave was completed in June 2024.

Under the Common Central Secretariat component, CCS-3 was completed in August 2025, while CCS-1 and CCS-2 were completed in February 2026. Construction is currently underway for CCS-6 and CCS-7, CCS-8 and CCS-9, and CCS-10. Tenders have been floated for CCS-4 and CCS-5, as well as for the comprehensive conservation and retrofitting of South Block. Retrofitting and conservation of North Block, which is being developed as the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, are also in progress.

The government also placed on record the demolition of several old structures as part of the redevelopment plan, including the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) building, Raksha Bhawan, the Old Vice-President Residence, and Vigyan Bhawan Annexe.

According to the timelines shared in Parliament, CCS-10 is expected to be completed by September 2026, while CCS-6 and CCS-7 are scheduled for completion by March 2027. CCS-8 and CCS-9 are likely to be ready by December 2027, and CCS-4 and CCS-5 by April 2028.

The retrofitting of North Block is slated for completion by August 2027, with similar works on South Block targeted for March 2028.

Sahu said the proposed Common Central Secretariat complex has been designed to accommodate all ministries and departments of the Government of India currently functioning from various locations in Delhi, consolidating them into a single, integrated administrative hub.