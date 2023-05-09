Central teams to inspect water sources in 150 stressed districts

New Delhi: Concerned over groundwater shortage in some parts of the country, the government has decided to send a Central team to 150 water stressed districts to take stock of the groundwater situation scientifically before the onset of the monsoon as well as after the monsoon.



As per a senior official, the team would consist of one nodal officer and one technical officer and they would make two field visits in the identified 150 water stressed districts.

The move has been initiated as a part of Jal Shakti Ministry’s ‘catch the rain campaign’. As per the official, during the first field visit, the central teams will assess the preparatory and planning for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA).

The first visit has been planned before the onset of monsoon, while the central teams would be deputed for the second field visit in post-monsoon preferably in the period of June to October, 2023.

“It’s a hard fact that the world cannot be imagined without water and every drop of water is important for the survival of every living being. With this message, the Central team would reach out to the residents of 150 districts to understand their problems,” the official said.

“The ministry is trying to get a real-time assessment of the sources of water. On the basis of the findings of the central team, the government would formulate a robust strategy to make available drinking water for all in the 150 identified districts,” the official said.

The ‘catch the rain’ campaign, which started on March 4, would continue till November 30 this year. The campaign would focus on strengthening the water sources of 150 water stressed districts identified by the Jal Jeevan Mission of the ministry.