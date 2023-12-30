Central, state governments should implement SC’s decision: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said the government is passing time by holding meetings on the issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row.



Hooda said the government should get the decision of the Supreme Court implemented. Hooda, on Friday, participated in the program organised at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Dharamshala in Sonipat on the occasion of the death anniversary of late Hoshiar Singh Malik. He paid tributes to Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram and Late Hoshiar Singh Malik and also unveiled the statue of the two leaders.

Hooda said that Hoshiar Singh’s entire life was dedicated to social service and no one can underestimate his contribution, especially in the field of education. “Only countries and societies that are important to education, will make progress,” he said.

Hooda said that the Supreme Court’s decision on SYL has come in favour of Haryana. “Today there is a BJP government in Haryana and also in the Centre and it is the job of the government to implement the court’s decision but the government is still wasting time. The government can neither take any decision in the interest of the state, nor can it implement court’s decision.

This is the reason why BJP and JJP are yearning for public support in Haryana. Whereas Congress’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rallies are getting support,”

he said.