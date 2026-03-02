Central govt working with commitment for honour & justice of Sikh community: PM

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central government is working with full commitment for honour and justice of the Sikh community.

Modi virtually addressed the ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ commemoration event held in Kharghar here to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Our government is working with full commitment for honour and justice to the Sikh community,” the Prime Minister said.

Because of this commitment, the Union government formed an SIT for the 1984 riots, he pointed out.

“Many cases related to the 1984 riots were closed. We reopened it, and the government also announced additional compensation to the riot-affected families.

The National Commission for Minorities was given a more active role,” Modi said.

When issues relating to the safety and security of Sikh families and sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib arose in Afghanistan, the government acted in a mission mode, he said.

“We are working in a mission mode. Our government safely brought back ‘saroops’ (Shri Guru Granth Sahib copies) from Afghanistan. We paved the way for offering citizenship to Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan. Through CAA, we offered relief to the persecuted Sikhs,” the PM asserted.