Central govt says 2024 saw big advancements in defence sector

New Delhi: As the year draws to a close, the government has marked 2024 as a pivotal year in defence and security advancements, highlighting its commitment to enhancing operational readiness, regional stability and indigenous modernisation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Thursday that significant progress was made in resolving friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through extensive diplomatic and military dialogues. Successful disengagement and relocation of troops in sensitive regions like Depsang and Demchok have paved the way for resumed joint patrolling.

The Indian Army maintained a robust posture to ensure operational preparedness while addressing challenges along both the LAC and the Line of Control (LoC). Following the 2021 DGsMO agreements, the LoC remained largely peaceful, but vigilance against potential escalations continued. Infrastructure development, a critical aspect of border security, saw the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) advancing ambitious projects, including a target to construct 27,000 km of roads by 2028. Efforts also focused on restoring connectivity in disaster-hit areas like Sikkim and enhancing logistics in the Creek Sector.

The Indian Navy underscored its commitment to maritime security amidst evolving global challenges, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict. Over 30 naval ships were deployed in mission-based operations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), ensuring the safe passage of merchant vessels carrying critical commodities valued at over $4 billion. Anti-piracy patrols expanded from the Gulf of Aden to the Gulf of Guinea, further solidifying India’s role as a security provider.

Maritime cooperation gained momentum through high-profile exercises like MALABAR, RIMPAC, and JIMEX, bolstering joint operability and showcasing India’s maritime prowess. Domestically, exercises such as MILAN 2024 validated the Navy’s operational preparedness, including twin carrier operations and advanced surveillance capabilities. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions remained central, with the Navy providing aid during crises in Myanmar, Tanzania and across India.

The Air Force also demonstrated significant advancements in modernisation and operational readiness. Key milestones included the induction of the Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR), deployment of indigenous counter-drone systems, and the operationalisation of the Weapon Systems Branch to streamline capabilities. Collaborative efforts extended to space programmes like Gaganyaan, with the Air Force playing a crucial role in crew module integration and airdrop trials.

India’s defence diplomacy reached new heights, with engagements across 118 countries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visits to nations such as the US, Russia, and the UK emphasized industrial collaboration and regional security. Multilateral forums, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, highlighted India’s role in promoting a rules-based international order and Indo-Pacific stability.

Women officers continued to break barriers across the armed forces, achieving significant milestones in command roles and international peacekeeping missions. Major Radhika Sen’s recognition with the UN’s Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award reflected India’s commitment to gender equality in defence.