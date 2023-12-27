Central govt approves construction of 4.5 km long bridge in Bihar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a new 4.56 km long, 6-lane bridge on the river Ganga, connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar, according to an official statement.

The total cost for the project is estimated at Rs 3,064.45 crore, including Rs 2,233.81 crore for civil construction, it added.

The bridge will make traffic faster and easier, resulting in the overall development of the state, especially north Bihar, the statement noted.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, gave its approval for the construction of the new 4,556 m long, 6-lane high level/ extra dosed cable-stayed bridge across River Ganga (Parallel to Western Side of existing Digha-Sonepur Rail-Cum Road Bridge) and its approaches on both sides in the districts of Patna and Saran (NH-139W) in Bihar on EPC mode,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on social media platform X said, “This project will boost connectivity, spur economic growth and benefit lakhs of people across Bihar.”

Digha (situated at Patna and South Bank of Ganga River) and Sonepur (North Bank of Ganga River in Saran District) are presently connected by a rail-cum-road bridge for the movement of light vehicles only.