Central government-run hospitals get significant hike in Budget allocation

New Delhi: The Budget allocations in the health sector have come as a big relief for the four centrally-run government hospitals in the national capital as allocations to them have been increased in comparison to the last Budget of 2022-23.

However, a reduction of around Rs 55 crore in Budget allocation reduction for AIIMS, Delhi, which is considered as mother of all institutions, has surprised many health professionals associated with the premier healthcare institute.

According to the documents of Union Budget-2023-24, the allocations of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has been increased by Rs 177 crore, while Safdarjung Hospital has got a push of Rs 138 crore in its Budget allocation and Lady Hardinge Medical, College as well as its attacked Sucheta Kriplani Hospital have been given Rs 58.15 crore more in comparison to the Budget allocations in the last Budget. The Budget allocation to Kalawati Saran Hospital, which is a dedicated hospital for children, has been increased by 19.09 crore. Commenting on the increased Budget allocations, Dr Manish Jangra, who is chief advisor of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “It’s a positive step that the Budget has been increased, but now it’s the government that has to ensure that funds get utilised in a positive manner.”

“There are many corruption cases which are going on in the Central government-run hospitals across the national capital.

The shocking part of it is that almost 20-30 per cent of the Budget share goes into that. So the administration has to ensure that no such case happens,” said Jangra, who has also worked at Safdarjung Hospital, and RML hospital.

Explaining about the rationale behind reduction in allocation to AIIMS, Delhi, a senior official, who wished not be named,

said that it may be a well-thought decision as AIIMS-Delhi has a very robust infrastructure and well equipped with latest technologies.